Bismarck immigrant, refugee families among Santa Claus' first stops

Santa Claus and his elves fought their way through a blizzard in Bismarck on Thursday to make one of their first deliveries, to a Peruvian immigrant family resettled in September.

"Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad," said Nataliia Ostapchuk, Bismarck Global Neighbors' Ukrainian integration specialist, ringing a handbell in full Santa garb -- beard and all -- as her crew presented gifts to the children.

Brothers Irvin and Joshimar Lozano Huaynalaya, ages 10 and 5, hugged and played with Santa in their family's apartment after opening gifts of Hot Wheels, DVDs and games such as Uno and Jenga. Their older brother Jefferson, 17, opened ear buds and playing cards. Joshimar carried a gifted pot to his mother, Edith Huaynalaya Rios.

Ostapchuk came to Bismarck with her husband and son in 2011 from Lutsk, Ukraine, to join her mother. She worked as a cake decorator and has taken on her Global Neighbors role full time, helping 83 Ukrainians resettled throughout North Dakota. She's helped people apply for assistance and benefits and given people rides to appointments.

"I want to make it easy for them to make a new life. I know what they need," Ostapchuk said.

She hopes to make good memories as Santa for Ukrainian children who, when asked what they'd like for Christmas, have told her they wish for Russia's invasion of Ukraine to end.

"It's why I do this," Ostapchuk said softly through her white beard.

She will spend Christmas with her sister's family, who arrived in July after moving from Ukraine to Poland, then back to Ukraine amid the war.

Ninety-four Ukrainians resettled in North Dakota in 2022, including 42 in the Bismarck area, according to State Refugee Coordinator Holly Triska-Dally.

More than 40 immigrant and refugee families made requests for Christmas gifts through Bismarck Global Neighbors' Hope Tree. Families' backgrounds include Haitian, Burundian, Congolese, Chuukese and Ukrainian, according to Global Neighbors Director Julie Ramos Lagos.

Benefactors took cards from the tree throughout December to "adopt" a family and purchase Christmas gifts from that family's wish list. Staff and volunteers collected gifts and began delivering them this week, mostly on Thursday.

This was the organization's first year of its Hope Tree, with requests from people in the Adult Learning Center and Bismarck Public Schools' English learner programs and from families with young children.

"We actually get requests for Global Neighbors each year just with clients that we worked with, but because we've had so many more clients come in the last year, this is the first year we decided to do the Hope Tree," Ramos Lagos said.

She said the generosity is well received by refugee families, many of whom don't have the best transportation or access to resources and might not speak English.

Edith, her husband, Hudel Lozano Yauri, and their children arrived in Bismarck in September from Huancayo, Peru, seeking political asylum as humanitarian parolees.

A friend in Bismarck recommended they resettle in North Dakota's capital city. They thanked God on Thursday for the presents and for the people who delivered the gifts and who have helped them.

Global Neighbors Board President Kara Sharff said the gift deliveries are "just a wonderful experience to be able to celebrate this season with families from different countries and celebrate together in unity."