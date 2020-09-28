 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck Human Relations Committee seeks student liaisons to promote inclusion

Bismarck Human Relations Committee seeks student liaisons to promote inclusion

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Human Relations Committee is seeking two student liaisons to serve a six-month term to create an atmosphere of inclusion, equality and accessibility in the community.

Student liaisons would attend monthly meetings and bring together high school students from the Bismarck area to brainstorm and implement activities to promote inclusion in the community.

The term runs from Nov. 23 to April 30 and participating students will receive a certificate of achievement at the end.

Interested students are asked to write a brief paragraph stating their interest and goals they would like to achieve. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

More details on the committee and the student liaison role can be found online at www.bismarcknd.gov/646/Human-Relations-Committee.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News