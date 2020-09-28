Bismarck Human Relations Committee seeks student liaisons to promote inclusion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Human Relations Committee is seeking two student liaisons to serve a six-month term to create an atmosphere of inclusion, equality and accessibility in the community.

Student liaisons would attend monthly meetings and bring together high school students from the Bismarck area to brainstorm and implement activities to promote inclusion in the community.

The term runs from Nov. 23 to April 30 and participating students will receive a certificate of achievement at the end.

Interested students are asked to write a brief paragraph stating their interest and goals they would like to achieve. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

More details on the committee and the student liaison role can be found online at www.bismarcknd.gov/646/Human-Relations-Committee.

