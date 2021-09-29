Bismarck Human Relations Committee seeks applicants

Mayor Steve Bakken is seeking a resident to fill an open position on the Bismarck Human Relations Committee.
The volunteer committee strives to create an atmosphere of inclusion, equality and accessibility through education and outreach, according to the city. The group meets the third Monday of every month at the City/County Building.
To apply, go to https://bit.ly/3D0XT5M. For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/humanrelationscommittee.
