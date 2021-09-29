 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck Human Relations Committee seeks applicants
0 Comments

Bismarck Human Relations Committee seeks applicants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Steve Bakken is seeking a resident to fill an open position on the Bismarck Human Relations Committee.

The volunteer committee strives to create an atmosphere of inclusion, equality and accessibility through education and outreach, according to the city. The group meets the third Monday of every month at the City/County Building.

To apply, go to https://bit.ly/3D0XT5M. For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/humanrelationscommittee.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's controversial vaccine strategy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News