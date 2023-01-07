 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck house fire displaces homeowner; dog rescued

No one was hurt in a Friday afternoon house fire in Bismarck, but the homeowner was displaced.

Firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Ontario Lane about 2 p.m. and put out the fire that started in the kitchen. The homeowner wasn't home at the time. A neighbor got a dog out of the house uninjured, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

There was heavy fire damage and smoke damage throughout the home. Crisis Care Chaplaincy provided support to the homeowner. 

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.

