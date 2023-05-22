A kitchen fire destroyed a house on Bismarck's Connecticut Street on Sunday evening, but no one was hurt.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. Twenty-four firefighters responded to the scene and reported heavy smoke coming out of the eaves of the home, according to the Fire Department.

The stove top fire was out but the flames had spread to the rest of the house via the attic. Firefighters had to knock down the drywall in order to access the attic area and put out the fire.

The two residents were able to evacuate with their pets. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.