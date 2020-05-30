Bismarck holds rally to protest death of George Floyd

“I’m really encouraged that so many people have come out to show support,” Clayton said. “We all want justice, we want to be seen, be heard and be respected.”

Amanda Harris, who said she sees injustice in her local law practice and is part of an interracial family, said she and her husband, Bryan, wanted to participate as a family to show their children it’s important to stick up for one another.

“Enough is enough,” said Bryan Harris. “It’s time to start taking a stand.”

Alex Granfor of Dickinson said he was glad to see people of all ages and races participating in the Bismarck rally.

“Our voices need to be heard,” Granfor said.

Allison Miller, 17, Bismarck, held a sign with names of people who have been killed by police officers.

“People should have been this outraged long ago, and I think they have been but I think that they have been fearing what could happen," Miller said. "Now, that fear is gone.”

The event began with about 250 people around 4 p.m. near Peace Park, with more people coming and going into the evening hours. Participants marched around the state Capitol area before coming back downtown.