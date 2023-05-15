The city of Bismarck is looking to fill an open seat on the Historic Preservation Commission.

The term is through December 2024. City residents are eligible to serve if they have experience in architecture, history, architectural history, planning, archeology or other historic preservation-related disciplines, such as American studies, American civilization, cultural geography or cultural anthropology.

The volunteer seven-member advisory board carries out matters related to the city's Historic Preservation Ordinance. It meets the third Wednesday of every month.

Application forms can be found at bit.ly/3D0XT5M, or obtained by calling the Community Development Department at 701-355-1840 or dropping by the department office in the City/County Office Building at 221 N. Fifth St. in Bismarck.

A copy of the applicant’s resume also is required. Forms should be sent to: Ben Ehreth, AICP, Community Development Director, Community Development Department, City of Bismarck, P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, ND 58506-5503. The deadline is Friday, May 26.