Bismarck hires new Public Works director

The city of Bismarck has hired a new Public Works director.

Steve Salwei has been with the state Department of Transportation since 1995; since 2011 he's been the agency's transportation programs director. He'll begin his city duties on Nov. 14, replacing Jeff Heintz, who retired in August.

Salwei will oversee six city divisions as Public Works director of service operations: City Building Maintenance, Fleet Services, Forestry, Solid Waste Collection and Disposal, Street Department, and Street Light and Traffic Signal Maintenance. He'll be paid $140,000 per year.