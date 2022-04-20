Bismarck hires new human resource director

The city of Bismarck has hired Leanne Schmidt as its new director of human resources.

Schmidt will take over the role on Monday. She is replacing outgoing director Robert McConnell, who is retiring. Schmidt is a graduate of Minot State University and has been a certified professional in human resources for nearly 20 years. She has 30 years of experience in human resources in both the public and private sectors.

Mayor Steve Bakken said Schmidt's experience made her the ideal candidate for the job.

"She has the skill, talent, and successful track record to lead this important city operation," he said. "I'm confident that Leanne’s experience and success will be of great value as Bismarck continues to thrive and grow."

Schmidt will be responsible for directing human resource functions, ensuring legal compliance and implementing the city's mission and strategy. Her salary is $123,000 per year.

