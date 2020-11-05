Bismarck hazard plan available for public comment

An update of Bismarck's Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is available for public comment through Nov. 13.

The plan identifies potential hazards and strategies to mitigate them. It's available at www.bismarcknd.gov/emergencymanagement.

Comments can be directed to Emergency Manager Gary Stockert at gstockert@bismarcknd.gov or 701-222-6727. Written comments must be postmarked by Nov. 13 and mailed to Gary Stockert, Emergency Manager, Bismarck Emergency Management, 2301 University Drive, Building No. 21, Bismarck ND 58504.

Once the plan is finalized and approved by the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, the city will receive a letter of concurrence from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That ensures the city is eligible to apply for federal funding, according to the city.