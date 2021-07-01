Bismarck gun shop burglary suspect being investigated in other jurisdictions

The suspect in a Bismarck gun shop burglary used a vehicle stolen in Emmons County to ram the shop’s storefront, and is being investigated in Morton County in another break-in attempt and acts of vandalism involving firearms, police say.
Tjaden Smith, 22, faces multiple felony charges stemming from the June 28 burglary and a chase the previous night that led Burleigh County authorities to the Emmons County line, court documents show.
A Burleigh County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Smith about 1 a.m. Sunday near Menoken. The deputy pursued but called off the chase for safety reasons, according to a police affidavit. Smith allegedly fled south into Emmons County, where authorities later investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. Smith’s vehicle was found in that area.
Police allege Smith rammed the storefront of Double H Guns in Bismarck about 1 a.m. Monday and stole three rifles, a shotgun and some ammunition. Mandan police later investigated an attempted break-in at Desperado Firearms. The license number on the vehicle involved matched the stolen Emmons County vehicle and matched the description of the vehicle used in the Double H Guns burglary, police said.
The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism to an electrical station. Police say a spent shell casing found at the scene matched the caliber of a stolen rifle in Smith’s possession when he was arrested Monday afternoon. The rifle -- which had been reported stolen by a person -- and all four guns taken from the gun shop were recovered when Smith was arrested Monday afternoon in Bismarck, authorities say.
No charges were immediately filed in Emmons County or as a result of the Mandan police and Morton County investigations.
Smith's arrest came about after police were alerted to a gas drive-off at a convenience store on State Street in Bismarck. Smith was arrested at a Divide Avenue convenience store about 2:15 p.m. Monday.
He's charged with fleeing and reckless endangerment in the Burleigh County chase. The gun shop break-in resulted in charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Court documents don't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Smith in April 2019 was accused of assaulting two women in Mandan and leading police on a chase to Bismarck. He was arrested after a six-hour standoff at a Bismarck residence. He pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and terrorizing in Morton County, and felony fleeing and reckless endangerment in Burleigh County. He is still on probation from that incident, court records show.
