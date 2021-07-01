Bismarck gun shop burglary suspect being investigated in other jurisdictions

The suspect in a Bismarck gun shop burglary used a vehicle stolen in Emmons County to ram the shop’s storefront, and is being investigated in Morton County in another break-in attempt and acts of vandalism involving firearms, police say.

Tjaden Smith, 22, faces multiple felony charges stemming from the June 28 burglary and a chase the previous night that led Burleigh County authorities to the Emmons County line, court documents show.

A Burleigh County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Smith about 1 a.m. Sunday near Menoken. The deputy pursued but called off the chase for safety reasons, according to a police affidavit. Smith allegedly fled south into Emmons County, where authorities later investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. Smith’s vehicle was found in that area.

Police allege Smith rammed the storefront of Double H Guns in Bismarck about 1 a.m. Monday and stole three rifles, a shotgun and some ammunition. Mandan police later investigated an attempted break-in at Desperado Firearms. The license number on the vehicle involved matched the stolen Emmons County vehicle and matched the description of the vehicle used in the Double H Guns burglary, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}