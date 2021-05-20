Bismarck goes nuts for legendary legume

Danny "Maca-Danny-A" Holton's job as a "Peanutter" is to make people happy.

Holton is one of three team members for the Planters NUTmobile, a 26-foot-long fiberglass peanut that is the ride of choice for Mr. Peanut. The NUTmobile stopped in Bismarck for the first time this week during its cross-country journey.

Holton said the best part of the job is the positive impact the team makes in the communities they visit.

"I mean, it's the NUTmobile, how can you not smile?" Holton said during a stop at the North Dakota Heritage Center on Thursday. "Especially in such a tough year like this, it's been a very rewarding job and a very important one too."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are three NUTmobiles traveling across the country. Each will rack up around 30,000 miles at the end of their year-long tour.

NUTmobile spokespeople, known as Peanutters, are recent college graduates looking to gain public relations, social media and marketing experience from a unique avenue. While traveling from state to state, Peanutters are responsible for event planning, vehicle upkeep and contributing to the brand's social media.