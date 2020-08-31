Bismarck goes back to school Monday with hybrid instruction, safety precautions

During recess, teachers will be tasked with keeping students in classroom-specific “zones” to prevent cross contamination.

The most noticeable change will take place in the classroom setting. Seating in Heather Hintz and Devin Silbernagel’s fifth-grade classrooms has been spaced at least 6 feet apart to accommodate social distancing. Neither teacher will have more than 13 students in their classrooms on any given day due to hybrid scheduling.

Students might get more one-on-one instruction time from reduced class sizes, but that is offset by the fact that they’ll only be in the classroom every other day and teachers can’t get as close to students due to the social distancing guidelines, Silbernagel said. Students’ social lives may also be affected, he said.

“Instead of having a bigger class where you’re exposed to more friends, or more options for friends, right now we’re going to be a little bit limited,” Silbernagel said. “Perhaps (they’ll) get closer ties with friendships, or it might be difficult because their best friend isn’t in the same day.”

Hintz and Silbernagel both used plastic milk crates to hold each student’s textbooks, folders, packets of worksheets, and most importantly this year -- Chromebooks.