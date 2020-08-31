Bismarck goes back to school Monday with hybrid instruction, safety precautions

The largest school district in the state kicks off the new school year Monday amid a global pandemic and a monthslong rise of active coronavirus cases in Burleigh County.
The entire Bismarck Public School district will begin the year under a hybrid instructional model in which students at each school are split up into two groups, A and B, that alternate between in-person and distance learning each day. The hybrid model, part of the district’s yellow phase for a medium risk scenario, aims to reduce building capacities by 50% to limit potential spread and more easily facilitate contact tracing if positive cases were to occur.
Active coronavirus cases in Burleigh County have been on the rise since the Fourth of July, when celebrations brought together groups of young revelers that subsequently spread the virus, according to local health officials. Burleigh County had 454 active cases as of Friday, second highest in the state after Grand Forks County, which was at 456 active cases and has seen a recent surge in cases as thousands of college students returned to the University of North Dakota campus.
With more students enrolled at Bismarck’s 26 public schools than at UND, BPS officials are relying on coronavirus-related protocols outlined in its health and safety plan to help prevent a similar surge of cases in Burleigh County.
In addition to a mask requirement, the district’s plan calls for a number of measures to minimize potential spread. Along with the hybrid schedule, schools in the district are limiting outside visitors, installing plastic partitions in close-contact areas, making hand sanitizer and disinfectant materials widely available, eliminating keypad entry to purchase meals during lunchtime, keeping groups of students separate by classroom or grade level, and staggering lunch and dismissal times to prevent crowding in the halls.
The physical and procedural changes could be observed at Robert Miller Elementary School last Thursday, where teachers and staff were setting up their classrooms and getting ready to welcome students back on Monday.
Visitors to Robert Miller will first notice plastic partitions at the secretary’s office and hand sanitizer stations, emblazoned with the Miller Magicians logo, that have been set up at all entrances. In addition, each teacher has been given two bottles of a nontoxic disinfectant and a large bottle of hand sanitizer for classroom use.
One of the more noticeable changes for students will be during lunchtime. Robert Miller students in different grade levels will have lunch at different parts of the school, Principal John Alstad said.
For example, fourth-graders will take lunch to their classrooms, while kindergartners will eat in the lunchroom with assigned seats at tables, maximum three per table.
During recess, teachers will be tasked with keeping students in classroom-specific “zones” to prevent cross contamination.
The most noticeable change will take place in the classroom setting. Seating in Heather Hintz and Devin Silbernagel’s fifth-grade classrooms has been spaced at least 6 feet apart to accommodate social distancing. Neither teacher will have more than 13 students in their classrooms on any given day due to hybrid scheduling.
Students might get more one-on-one instruction time from reduced class sizes, but that is offset by the fact that they’ll only be in the classroom every other day and teachers can’t get as close to students due to the social distancing guidelines, Silbernagel said. Students’ social lives may also be affected, he said.
“Instead of having a bigger class where you’re exposed to more friends, or more options for friends, right now we’re going to be a little bit limited,” Silbernagel said. “Perhaps (they’ll) get closer ties with friendships, or it might be difficult because their best friend isn’t in the same day.”
Hintz and Silbernagel both used plastic milk crates to hold each student’s textbooks, folders, packets of worksheets, and most importantly this year -- Chromebooks.
The district last spring ordered and has since received 1,500 additional Chromebooks. It is now a 1:1 school district, meaning each of Bismarck’s nearly 14,000 students has their own device that they can bring home each day to do online learning, said Tanna Kincaid, district technology director.
Last spring when schools were shuttered and pivoted to distance learning, only students in fifth grade and above had their own device. Families with fourth-graders or younger received one district-owned device per household, but not per student, causing headaches for parents with multiple young students at home.
However, the district’s backup supply of loaner devices has been depleted, so it will rely on a roster of high school students in an Information Technology internship program to repair devices when they are inevitably damaged. Each of the city’s three high schools has a student-backed IT team that can fix hardware problems, such as a faulty screen or keyboard, and troubleshoot software issues.
“They’re amazing with Chromebooks,” Kincaid said.
BPS avoided the supply chain issues that are currently delaying the arrival of Chromebook orders to other school districts in part because a supplier warned them about the potential backlog and encouraged administrators to order early, Kincaid said.
Nearly all of the devices distributed to students are Chromebooks, with an exception for some special needs students who may need other devices. The uniformity should help teachers and students maintain educational continuity whether at home or at school.
About 500 students district-wide are enrolled in Bismarck’s distance-only instructional option. Forty-five students from Robert Miller are enrolled in the program, and three teachers from the elementary school have been designated distance-only teachers.
The first day of school was originally slated for last Wednesday before getting pushed back three weekdays to allow teachers and staff time to create online lessons, physically alter their classrooms and to adjust to the reality of education during a pandemic.
The extra time to prepare for one of the strangest school years in recent memory was helpful for teachers, but Principal Alstad said it’ll take time for everyone to adjust to the reality of schooling during a pandemic.
“It’s going to be new for all of us," he said. "It’s a learning curve."
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.