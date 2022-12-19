Bismarck Global Neighbors hosts Christmas cookie exchange

Bismarck Global Neighbors is holding a Christmas cookie exchange Tuesday, featuring favorite sweets and treats of resettled families.

The cookie exchange is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at The Hub, 321 S. First St. in Bismarck. It also will feature musical holiday performances. The public is welcome to attend the free event.

Countries represented at the event last year included Afghanistan, the Philippines and Ukraine, according to Bismarck Global Neighbors Director Julie Ramos Lagos.

Attendees usually bring sweets and cookies for celebrating holidays, she said.

Invited are all the Ukrainian families whom Bismarck Global Neighbors has worked with over the last six months, totaling 85 people.

The cookie exchange is an opportunity "for all the cultures to come together and celebrate and enjoy what they've done during the entire year," as well as share food, Ramos Lagos said.

"One thing we find that many cultures love to do is cook and share those special things that they celebrate in their home countries and with each other, so when we do things where all of the cultures can come together and do that ... this is an opportunity for all of them to reconnect," she said.

Refugees and immigrants also look forward to the event to visit with people they've gotten to know in Bismarck, she added.