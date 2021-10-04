Bismarck gets federal money for park projects; effort includes upgrades at Sertoma

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District will fund two park projects with nearly $800,000 in grants from the National Park Service.

The federal agency awarded the district $790,000 to purchase leased land in Lions Park and renovate parts of Sertoma Park.

Parks and Rec has been leasing some Lions Park land from St. Mary's Catholic parish since 1998 and will be using the funds to purchase it outright, according to Executive Director Randy Bina.

St. Mary's approached the park district and asked what its plans were for the land since the lease was set to end in 2027. If the district wasn't going to keep using the land, the church wanted to look at developing it. The district hopes to close on the land sometime this month, Bina said.

The Sertoma Park project is more involved. The tennis court will be resurfaced, lighting will be added and the chain-link fence will be replaced, Bina said. The park district also will add an obstacle course and outdoor fitness equipment. The project is in the planning stages, and the district expects work to start next year.

The grant applications were submitted last November, and the projects must be completed within 18 months of the money being awarded, Bina said.