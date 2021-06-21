Bismarck gardeners try to keep plants alive after 'extreme' dry spring

Watering should be done at the base of plants to avoid fungus and disease, which can spread if water splashes from the leaves of an infected plant onto another nearby, she said.

Placing rain barrels outside to catch whatever rain falls over Bismarck this summer -- assuming some does -- can help gardeners cut down on their water bills, she said.

Taking care of one’s lawn can be frustrating in weather like this. Only diligently watered lawns are likely to stay green, Deckert said.

“We have cool-season grasses up here so when we do see extreme heat, a natural way for grasses to respond is to yellow and brown up,” she said. “Your lawn goes dormant. It’s taking a rest from the heat.”

One way to help lawns retain moisture is to cut grass high, leaving blades 3 inches tall. Allow the grass clippings to fall to the ground to form a shade barrier for the soil and to conserve moisture, Deckert said.

Gronfur has held off fertilizing her garden the way she normally would so as not to cause her plants to become more susceptible to burning in the sun, and she’s applied wood mulch to help maintain moisture.