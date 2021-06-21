Bismarck gardeners try to keep plants alive after 'extreme' dry spring

Diane Gronfur’s garden is filled with green leaves and splashes of colorful flowers early this growing season, but she knows exactly where some parts of the yard are struggling.
She’s maintained a bergenia plant near a pond by her house for 20 years, but its leaves have not done well this June under a blistering hot sun.
“This is the first year they’ve browned like that so badly,” she said.
Bismarck gardeners like Gronfur faced a tough spring, particularly the past few weeks as they dealt first with temperatures that dropped to freezing at night then rebounded to 106-degree heat several days later. Next came back-to-back severe storms with heavy wind that knocked over pots and brought down branches.
“I think this is probably the most extreme, definitely the driest to begin with,” Gronfur said of this year’s growing season.
The U.S. Drought Monitor uses that same word, “extreme,” to classify Bismarck’s drought. The entire state was in some form of drought by spring’s end, with a large swath of north-central North Dakota in the even worse-off “exceptional” drought category.
The weather has posed challenges for experienced gardeners and new ones alike. Numerous Americans picked up gardening as a hobby in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic kept many people close to home.
“If you’re thinking about starting a garden, this might be a good year to put that off for a while,” said Kathleen Wiese, who estimates she spends 40 hours a week tending to perennial beds and vegetable gardens across 4 acres of her property north of Bismarck. “Chances are pretty good that we will get some cooler weather again. Wait until then. When you transplant a plant when it’s 90 or 95 degrees, it struggles a bit.”
Wiese said she’s lost a few transplants, as their root systems were not fully developed when the hot weather hit.
Gardeners should watch out for insects, which could be especially bad this year, she said. They can be controlled through chemicals or organic treatments.
“Grasshoppers love this weather,” Wiese said. “The flea beetles have already been out in force here.”
Mulching gardens can help lock in water during dry years like this one. Straw, wood chips and cocoa bean shells are all good options, said Kelsey Deckert, horticultural agent with North Dakota State University Extension in Burleigh County. She recommends avoiding using grass clippings unless the yard they come from has not been treated with an herbicide for weed control.
“Exposed soil can lose twice as much moisture as mulched soil,” she said.
Watering should be done at the base of plants to avoid fungus and disease, which can spread if water splashes from the leaves of an infected plant onto another nearby, she said.
Placing rain barrels outside to catch whatever rain falls over Bismarck this summer -- assuming some does -- can help gardeners cut down on their water bills, she said.
Taking care of one’s lawn can be frustrating in weather like this. Only diligently watered lawns are likely to stay green, Deckert said.
“We have cool-season grasses up here so when we do see extreme heat, a natural way for grasses to respond is to yellow and brown up,” she said. “Your lawn goes dormant. It’s taking a rest from the heat.”
One way to help lawns retain moisture is to cut grass high, leaving blades 3 inches tall. Allow the grass clippings to fall to the ground to form a shade barrier for the soil and to conserve moisture, Deckert said.
Gronfur has held off fertilizing her garden the way she normally would so as not to cause her plants to become more susceptible to burning in the sun, and she’s applied wood mulch to help maintain moisture.
She and husband Daryl have kept busy this past month ferrying their plants around the yard. They’ve got tomatoes and cucumbers growing in large pots situated atop wheels. And when severe weather looms, they load numerous potted plants onto what they’ve dubbed “crash carts” -- essentially a dolly cart -- and tuck them into their garage.
The garage keeps the plants safe from the elements and ensures the Gronfurs are able to enjoy them again once the bad weather passes.
After all, the yard is the only spot where they can keep plants. Inside isn't an option, as any houseplants would face another kind of threat.
“I have two cats who are very naughty,” Gronfur said.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.