 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck garbage service updated

  • 0

Garbage that wasn't collected Monday in Bismarck due to poor road conditions following last week's blizzard will be picked up Tuesday.

Garbage will be collected as scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday routes, according to the city.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Changes to Parade magazine

Parade magazine, which has been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently announced it will discontinue its print publi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists finally know how, when and what will happen when the Sun dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News