Bismarck Food Truck Festival returns for seventh year

The Bismarck Food Truck Festival will return this year at full strength after a limited festival in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The event will be held this weekend at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark parking lot.

The seventh annual festival will feature 20 specialty food vendors, and food trucks will offer sandwiches, barbecue and Filipino food, among other options.

The event includes a full cash bar, ax throwing and inflatables, and corgi racing will be held Saturday afternoon. There will also be non-food vendors, food truck competitions and eating challenges.

Admission is $3. Children under 10 attend for free. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to 701foodtrucks.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0