Bismarck and extra-territorial area residents are now eligible for a bigger discount on most flood insurance policies issued or renewed after April 1, due to an improved class rating.

The discount has increased from 10% to 15% following the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s approval to move the city from a Class 8 to a Class 7 rating within the Community Rating System program.

The Community Rating System program recognizes and encourages a comprehensive approach to floodplain management. The city of Bismarck is one of more than 1,500 communities participating in the voluntary CRS Program since 2017.

These savings are a result of Bismarck’s floodplain management activities to protect lives and reduce property damage, according to the city of Bismarck.

Residents who have existing flood insurance premiums or plan to purchase flood insurance should contact their insurance provider for more information about a 15% discount. The applicable National Flood Insurance Program Community ID for Bismarck and ETA residents is 380149.

More information can be found at http://bit.ly/3YUHVFc.