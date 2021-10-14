Bismarck firefighters snuff mobile home fire

Bismarck firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday after responding to a report of smoke coming from a window on a South 12th Street mobile home.

Firefighters were called about 7:20 p.m., according to the department. Light smoke was coming from an open window of the home and crews quickly put the fire out. Crews ventilated the home and extinguished smoldering materials.

No one was living in the home, the department said.

Six fire units and 17 firefighters responded. Nobody was injured. The department is investigating the cause of the fire.

