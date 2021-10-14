 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck firefighters snuff mobile home fire
0 Comments

Bismarck firefighters snuff mobile home fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday after responding to a report of smoke coming from a window on a South 12th Street mobile home.

Firefighters were called about 7:20 p.m., according to the department. Light smoke was coming from an open window of the home and crews quickly put the fire out. Crews ventilated the home and extinguished smoldering materials.

No one was living in the home, the department said.

Six fire units and 17 firefighters responded. Nobody was injured. The department is investigating the cause of the fire.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lab creates human organs that are one millionth the size of real organs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News