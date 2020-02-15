Bismarck firefighters extinguish two fires early Saturday

Bismarck firefighters put out two fires early Saturday morning.

The first occurred around 4 a.m. at a detached garage between two mobile homes. It was reported by a caller driving along the 1100 block of University Drive south of the Bismarck Expressway, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. The building was unoccupied and no one was injured.

The garage sustained fire and smoke damage, and officials are investigating to determine its origin and cause.

A second fire happened around 7 a.m. at a house with three apartments on the corner of East Avenue E and Second Street, just south of the Light of Christ Academy. Firefighters saw flames coming out the windows and front door when they arrived, and they searched for occupants but did not find any, according to the department.

The department estimates the fire caused $85,000 in damage to the property. The fire appears to have started accidentally in the front entryway, though the cause remains under investigation.

