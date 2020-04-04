Bismarck Fire Department extinguishes house fire

You are the owner of this article.
No one was injured from a house fire on Friday evening in south Bismarck.

The Bismarck Fire Department responded after 5 p.m. Friday to the single family home on South 17th Street upon a neighbor's call of smelling smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters found the house filled with smoke. They searched the home and extinguished the fire. The home was unoccupied at the time.

The extent of the fire's damage to the home is unclear. The fire is under investigation. 

