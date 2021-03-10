Bismarck father accused of causing baby's head injury

The father of a 4-month-old faces a felony charge after the child was taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of head injuries.

Denzil Harvest, 22, of Bismarck, was arrested Tuesday, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website. The child abuse charge against him carries a possible 10-year prison sentence.

The child’s injury was discovered during a medical visit in late February, according to a police affidavit. Harvest was the infant’s sole caregiver the evening before the visit. He denied shaking or intentionally harming the baby but admitted he handled her in too aggressive a manner, causing her head to snatch back and forth without support, police alleged.

The child went from crying to silent and did not wake up when Harvest bathed her, the affidavit states. Doctors told police the swelling of the baby’s head likely was due to abuse and not the result of a medical condition. It wasn't clear from the affidavit how seriously the infant was injured.

Harvest made his initial court appearance on Wednesday. He'll enter a plea later. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

