Bismarck Fall Clean-Up Week arrives Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck’s Fall Clean-Up Week is Monday through Thursday.

Crews will pick up items that are not normally collected on the route and that two men can lift. Crews will pick up those items on the regular scheduled garbage day, at the regular collection location unless otherwise specified.

Wood items and tree branches must be cut in 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles. No hazardous waste or liquids will be accepted on the route. Hours for the Household Hazardous Waste Center can be found at https://bismarcknd.gov/178/Hazardous-Waste-Electronics.

Bismarck residents who display their recent 2020 city water bill will have free disposal at the city landfill Monday through Saturday, during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0