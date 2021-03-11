Bismarck enjoys a historically warm early March; another weekend warm-up expected

Bismarck residents enjoyed the warmest start to March in recorded history.

The average high temperature in the capital city the first 10 days of the month was 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That's the warmest on record, though the previous mark wasn't that old -- 52 degrees in 2016.

The balmy air that's been flowing east from the Pacific the past couple of weeks has temperature records in North Dakota falling like dominoes. Bismarck's high on March 3 reached 61 degrees, eclipsing a record set more than a century ago. Bismarck, Minot and Jamestown all set record highs for the date on March 8, with the plus-60 degree readings eclipsing marks set nearly half a century ago.

Jamestown on Tuesday broke another record, as did Grand Forks in eastern North Dakota, according to weather service reports. Grand Forks also had a record high on March 8, breaking that city's 116-year-old record.

The warm air supplanted the arctic blast from the north that shrouded North Dakota in record cold in February.

"We don't have the pattern we usually have around this time of year," weather service Meteorologist Zach Hargrove said. "It's almost coming from due west, and that's keeping us mild."