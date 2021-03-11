Bismarck enjoys a historically warm early March; another weekend warm-up expected

Bismarck residents enjoyed the warmest start to March in recorded history.
The average high temperature in the capital city the first 10 days of the month was 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That's the warmest on record, though the previous mark wasn't that old -- 52 degrees in 2016.
The balmy air that's been flowing east from the Pacific the past couple of weeks has temperature records in North Dakota falling like dominoes. Bismarck's high on March 3 reached 61 degrees, eclipsing a record set more than a century ago. Bismarck, Minot and Jamestown all set record highs for the date on March 8, with the plus-60 degree readings eclipsing marks set nearly half a century ago.
Jamestown on Tuesday broke another record, as did Grand Forks in eastern North Dakota, according to weather service reports. Grand Forks also had a record high on March 8, breaking that city's 116-year-old record.
The warm air supplanted the arctic blast from the north that shrouded North Dakota in record cold in February.
"We don't have the pattern we usually have around this time of year," weather service Meteorologist Zach Hargrove said. "It's almost coming from due west, and that's keeping us mild."
The forecast called for another warm-up after a system that brought accumulating snow to parts of eastern North Dakota on Wednesday, and a cool day Thursday. Weekend highs for Bismarck-Mandan are expected to be in the 50s, with a slight cooldown into the 40s for the start of the next workweek.
"We're going to rebound quite nicely through the weekend," Hargrove said."There's really no signs of any arctic intrusions or outbreaks. For the time being we're going to be keeping this mild pattern."
The lack of any snowpack in North Dakota impacts air temperature and is another factor in the warm weather. Most of the state remains mired in moderate or severe drought, and there's little chance of precipitation in the immediate future. A storm system that's brewing is expected to bring rain and snow to the Great Plains this weekend, but AccuWeather projects the track to remain just south of North Dakota.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.