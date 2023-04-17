Bismarck forestry crews this week are beginning their annual search of woodpiles as part of efforts to protect elm trees in the city.

Firewood can provide overwintering and breeding habitat for the elm bark beetle that spreads the disease. Eliminating elm wood in the spring destroys the overwintering beetles before they can emerge.

City arborists will be combing the city, looking for firewood piles that might contain elm wood. If it's found, it will be marked with orange paint to aid the homeowner in the identification process. Wood owners will be asked to debark, burn or dispose of the wood within 10 days.

More information on Bismarck’s Dutch elm disease prevention program is at bit.ly/41BPS3U.