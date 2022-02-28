Bismarck District 35 Democrats endorse 2 for Legislature

Democrats on Saturday endorsed candidates for a Bismarck-area legislative district, including for the only seat the party holds in the capital city.

District 35 Democrats endorsed Tracy Potter for Senate and Don Morrison for House of Representatives in the June primary election. No other Democratic candidates vied for the endorsements.

Potter held the Senate seat from 2006-10. Two-term incumbent Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, is not running, citing the divisive nature of politics.

Potter is an author and historian, and is retired from a career in heritage tourism. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in history from the University of North Dakota.

Morrison is making his first run for elected office. He retired as executive director of the Dakota Resource Council in 2018. He also was assistant to the state tax commissioner for 10 years; a budget analyst for the state Office of Management and Budget; and a teacher in Ashley, in Florida and with the U.S. Peace Corps in Ethiopia.

District 35 Democrats' executive committee will recruit and endorse a second House candidate, Chairman Joe Elsberry said.

The Democratic-NPL Party will be defending all but one of its legislative seats in this year's election. Democrats hold 21 of 141 seats in the Legislature, and 19 of them are on the ballot. One was lost due to decennial redistricting.

District 35 Republicans have endorsed Ryan Eckroth for Senate and incumbent Reps. Karen Karls and Bob Martinson for House. Sean Cleary also sought the GOP nod for Senate, and he plans to run in the primary, when voters will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election.

Separately, District 36 Democrats met last weekend as part of a multidistrict reorganization and endorsing convention, but their executive committee will formalize candidates later, party spokeswoman Laura Dronen said. No one has committed to running yet, she said.

District 36 encompasses western Morton County, eastern Stark County and part of Dunn County. District 36 Republicans have endorsed incumbents Sen. Jay Elkin of Taylor and Reps. Dori Hauck of Hebron and Gary Kreidt of New Salem.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

The filing deadline for legislative candidates is April 11.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

