Bismarck CPA announces run for mayor; Schmitz wants financial openness

A Bismarck accountant is running for mayor, with a focus on openness for the city's finances.

Mike Schmitz, 59, announced his candidacy Wednesday. He is running on a platform of being financially transparent, leading with courage and creating consensus.

Schmitz has lived in Bismarck since age 10 and has worked as an accountant for nearly 40 years. He graduated from the University of Mary in 1984 and has provided financial guidance to various area nonprofits. Schmitz said he "felt called" to run for office and that he has been considering a campaign for about four years.

He credits his time on the city's Special Assessment Task Force as inspiration for his interest in public service. Schmitz said he also was encouraged to run by people he knows in the business community, though he declined to name them. He cited running his accounting firm Schmitz-Holmstrom and his background in finance as experience that would help him lead as mayor.

“I know what it takes to build a budget that funds priorities and keeps a check on spending,” Schmitz said. “As mayor, I will bring this same conservative approach to Bismarck.”

He is running on a platform of "Make Bismarck Better," and said the city should be more forthcoming regarding its budget and any potential increases in taxes or water rates. He added that the commission should carefully weigh needs versus wants and focus on investing in the community instead of "kicking the can down the road." Several current city commissioners have used the phrase to refer to issues that previous boards put off, leading to property tax increases the past two years.

Building a consensus in a city that has people with different economic needs and diverse political views is important, Schmitz said.

"We have to all come together and work for consensus among those individuals so that we get a community that is good for all people and helps our economy," he said.

Schmitz also believes the city could have played a larger role in the COVID-19 pandemic response in the summer of 2020. He said he would listen to the advice of health care experts when responding to COVID-19 issues. He added that he is not a fan of government mandates, however, and said it is important to balance the needs of the business community with public health measures.

The City Commission issued a mask mandate in the fall of 2020 in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area and throughout the state. It's no longer in effect.

Schmitz and his wife, Janel, have two adult sons. More information about Schmitz and his platform can be found at mikeforbismarck.com.

City elections will be held next June 14. Commissioners Nancy Guy and Greg Zenker are up for reelection, along with Mayor Steve Bakken, who has been in office since 2018. Bakken has not announced whether he will seek reelection.

