Bismarck continues garbage set-out study

The city of Bismarck is continuing to study the amount of materials being set out each week with garbage and recycling containers.

The study by Bismarck Public Works Service Operations includes extra bags of materials, yard debris and small bulky items that are set outside of the containers.

The city has partnered with HDR Engineering for the study. Residents may notice HDR officials in their neighborhood photographing trash from Monday through Thursday. Nothing will be removed from the trash.

The results of the survey will be used for future management of set-out materials. For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov.

