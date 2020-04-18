Bismarck commissioners reconsider vote, allow carryout alcohol sales

Bismarck city commissioners voted Friday to allow carryout alcohol sales for restaurants, despite rejecting a motion days earlier to have city staff draft a similar proposal.
Commissioners at the meeting voted 4-0 to approve a temporary measure allowing curbside sales of sealed bottles of wine and beer with a food order. The measure, which took effect Friday, will last until May 17.
Mayor Steve Bakken was the only member not at the meeting.
Commissioner Greg Zenker called a special meeting on Friday to consider the 30-day measure, which was drafted by City Attorney Jannelle Combs. During the city commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, he opposed a proposal for city staff to draft a similar measure, questioning making exceptions for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic but not other businesses.
Zenker said Gov. Doug Burgum’s announcement on Wednesday to extend business closures to April 30 and increases in positive COVID-19 cases in North Dakota caused him to change his mind.
Zenker said he can “live with letting the restaurants sell curbside alcohol” as long as commissioners consider temporarily reducing liquor license fees for businesses already permitted to sell off-sale alcohol.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Shawn Oban was the only commissioner who voiced support for a proposal allowing carryout sales for restaurants and made a motion to have city staff draft a proposal. The motion died when no other commissioner seconded it.
“I am glad that this is coming back up. It’s unfortunate that this couldn’t happen at the Tuesday meeting when everybody is watching,” Oban said.
Commissioner Steve Marquardt said the “dynamics have changed within this week and even today.”
“I still have some reservations about going forward with this as far as food only, but I do understand that this is a difficult time for our restaurants, but it’s a difficult time for all of our citizens and all of our small businesses that are open. This is one way that we can possibly help those small businesses,” Marquardt said. “I still feel that we have to be very careful and cognizant that once (the moratorium) is done, that they cannot do curbside anymore after that.”
Marquardt also said he was hoping the governor would open up all small businesses and allow them “to move smaller groups through.”
Other cities in North Dakota, including Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks and Dickinson, have taken steps to allow some form of delivery or to-go sales of alcohol. The state of Minnesota has decided to permit it.
Oban said the measure is about “surviving.”
“I’m thinking that this may not be the last thing we consider that we can help out people in our community survive this,” Oban said. “I think that we need to be OK allowing people to use their creativity and those things to come out on the other side.”
Shawn Sanford, manager for The Walrus Restaurant, attended Friday’s meeting. He said his staff began selling beer and wine with meals immediately after the decision.
“As soon as the word gets out, I’m sure not only us, but everybody else like us and all restaurants, I would hope they’d all take advantage,” Sanford said.
Cheryl Tracy, a co-owner of Pirogue Grille, said her restaurant plans to offer carryout alcohol sales, but has additional questions about implementing the measure.
“I think it will help a lot of restaurant businesses. We have certain wines they (customers) really can’t find in a liquor store, and it’s their favorite wine when they come in, and I’ve had many people ask if they can buy it, and I’m like ‘No, I’m sorry,’” she said. “Now, it sounds like we can (sell it).”
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
