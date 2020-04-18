Bismarck commissioners reconsider vote, allow carryout alcohol sales

“I am glad that this is coming back up. It’s unfortunate that this couldn’t happen at the Tuesday meeting when everybody is watching,” Oban said.

Commissioner Steve Marquardt said the “dynamics have changed within this week and even today.”

“I still have some reservations about going forward with this as far as food only, but I do understand that this is a difficult time for our restaurants, but it’s a difficult time for all of our citizens and all of our small businesses that are open. This is one way that we can possibly help those small businesses,” Marquardt said. “I still feel that we have to be very careful and cognizant that once (the moratorium) is done, that they cannot do curbside anymore after that.”

Marquardt also said he was hoping the governor would open up all small businesses and allow them “to move smaller groups through.”

Other cities in North Dakota, including Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks and Dickinson, have taken steps to allow some form of delivery or to-go sales of alcohol. The state of Minnesota has decided to permit it.

Oban said the measure is about “surviving.”