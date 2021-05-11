Bismarck commission moves forward with funding new public health building; police department unclear

Bismarck city commissioners on Tuesday decided how to fund a new home for the public health department, but they couldn't agree on how to pay for the future home of the city's police force, after weeks of discussion about how to finance the new buildings.
The new public health building will be financed using existing funds in the city's budget. A January estimate put the cost between $9.3 million and $13.8 million.
Commissioners have been trying to determine a path forward to finance two new buildings for the city departments. The city sold the public health department building in 2019, and the department is now leasing its space in the same location. The police department's building is about 40 years old with limited parking.
The public works building also will undergo some expansion as part of the city's plan to address space needs, but the cost for that project has already been included in utility fees.
The city would need to issue a bond to finance both buildings, but there isn't enough money to cover the bond and pay for unrelated construction that's been planned for the future. Instead, Bismarck could initially fund the bond with existing money, then move to using a quarter-cent sales tax if voters approve.
Several commissioners have been wary of raising property taxes to pay for the new buildings given a significant property tax increase in 2021 and another planned in 2022, if passed by the commission later this year.
The commission failed to pass either of two funding plans at its April 27 meeting. One plan to purchase with existing money and renovate an existing building for public health and then hold a vote for a sales tax increase in 2022 for the police station died in a 1-3 vote, with Commissioner Nancy Guy voting in favor.
A vote to purchase land for the police department and renovate an existing property for the health department, then hold an election to fund a new police building ended in a tie. The commission then tabled the discussion to give Commissioner Mark Splonskowski, who was not present at that meeting, the chance to vote.
With Splonskowski in attendance Tuesday, the commission still could not come to a consensus on how to fund both buildings. The board instead voted to move forward only with a new public health building this year using existing funds without bonding, directing city staff to look for either a building to renovate or a property where a new build could take place. The motion passed 4-1, with Commissioner Greg Zenker voting no. Zenker has supported a plan that would use a bond supported by property tax to finance the new buildings and then have residents vote on using sales tax to support the bond instead.
Commissioners could not agree on any plan to fund both buildings, with some commissioners having the same concerns about funding the bond or construction delays as they did in previous meetings. One hangup discussed Tuesday was the perception of buying land or property for a new police department without first having voters fully approve a way to fund the new location.
"With my citizenship hat on, it's like, 'Oh, really? You guys just went ahead and did this,'" Splonskowski said. "I want to ask them, not tell them."
Commissioner Steve Marquardt, who made the motion to move forward with public health, said the department's need for a new building is "immediate."
"We're not going to get away with not asking the citizens for that quarter-cent sales tax to build that police department, but we do know we need public health in a building," he said. "And that is our immediate need as of now."
The discussion about for funding for a new police department will continue.
