Bismarck commission moves forward with funding new public health building; police department unclear

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commission failed to pass either of two funding plans at its April 27 meeting. One plan to purchase with existing money and renovate an existing building for public health and then hold a vote for a sales tax increase in 2022 for the police station died in a 1-3 vote, with Commissioner Nancy Guy voting in favor.

A vote to purchase land for the police department and renovate an existing property for the health department, then hold an election to fund a new police building ended in a tie. The commission then tabled the discussion to give Commissioner Mark Splonskowski, who was not present at that meeting, the chance to vote.

With Splonskowski in attendance Tuesday, the commission still could not come to a consensus on how to fund both buildings. The board instead voted to move forward only with a new public health building this year using existing funds without bonding, directing city staff to look for either a building to renovate or a property where a new build could take place. The motion passed 4-1, with Commissioner Greg Zenker voting no. Zenker has supported a plan that would use a bond supported by property tax to finance the new buildings and then have residents vote on using sales tax to support the bond instead.