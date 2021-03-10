Bismarck commission considers proposing sales tax hike for police, public health buildings

"After our last budget discussion, what we're looking at, I have a hard time swallowing under any circumstances increasing mills for this," Mayor Steve Bakken said.

The next opportunity for residents to vote on a sales tax measure is June 2022. Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak told the commission that the bond market currently has low interest rates and the cost of building materials will increase.

The city has the ability to call a special election but would keep a measure on the June 2022 ballot, spokeswoman Gloria David said, citing the financial impact of a special election and a desire to keep things predictable for voters.

Bakken wondered if a bond could be financed via the mill levy until voters decided if they wanted to raise the sales tax, which Chernyak said is a possibility. Commissioner Nancy Guy also spoke of the need for a "Plan B" for funding in case a sales tax measure failed.

The quarter-cent sales tax would last for 20 years and raise about $80 million. Leftover money from the police and public health project would go to the construction of a new fire station some time in the future.