Bismarck colleges report steady or increasing enrollment for 2021-22

Bismarck area colleges are seeing steady or increased enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused enrollment at some local higher education institutions to drop during the previous school year, but colleges this year are seeing numbers rebound and even break records.

The University of Mary, which started its year Tuesday, announced record preliminary enrollment. The school has 3,820 students enrolled, with 670 in its incoming class. This year's freshman class is 16% larger than last year's, according to Brenda Nagel, a vice president for public affairs who oversees enrollment. More than 60% of the university's students come from outside North Dakota.

The university's nationally ranked nursing program and other health science programs are some of the largest draws for students, Nagel said. The college is also starting to see its engineering program become more popular, and about 60 new students enrolled in it this fall.