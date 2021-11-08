 Skip to main content
Bismarck Civil Service Commission seeks candidates

The city of Bismarck is seeking candidates for the Civil Service Commission.

The volunteer commission is a three-member advisory board that carries out matters related to personnel regulations and benefits. It has three open positions for terms through June.

City residents are eligible to apply. The deadline is Monday, Dec. 6. The successful candidates likely will be announced at the Dec. 28 City Commission meeting.

The application form and more details can be found on the city website at www.bismarcknd.gov. Questions also can be directed to the Human Resource Department at 701-355-1330.

