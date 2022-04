The Bismarck City Commission will meet Tuesday evening despite a blizzard that has caused schools, health care centers and businesses to close for the day.

The meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County Building. Residents can view the meeting on Government Access channels 2 and 602HD, or stream via FreeTV.org orĀ https://www.facebook.com/dakotamediaaccess/