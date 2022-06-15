Bismarck City Commission votes down proposed hate crimes ordinance

The Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday night voted down a proposed hate crimes ordinance after three hours of public input from a nearly equal number of opponents and supporters.

The commission in a 4-1 vote approved a motion to deny the ordinance. Commissioner Nancy Guy stood alone in voting against the motion.

Guy supported the proposed Ordinance 6501, which would have broadened existing ordinances that address simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. It would not have elevated punishment for the offenses but would have enabled city officials to report hate crimes to the FBI for data collection and possible federal prosecution.

Had it passed, Bismarck would have joined Fargo and Grand Forks as cities to have hate crimes ordinances on the books. State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, called the proposal “a foolish attempt to legislate people into being moral.”

“You can’t stop someone from being hateful,” he said, adding that the ordinance would perpetuate a victim culture, expand identity politics, and be “a nightmare for enforcement.”

He said it would be wrong for the commission to vote for the measure simply because two other cities have done so.

“I think what you have before you, commissioners, is something that is wholly unnecessary,” Becker said. “It further divides the community. I would ask that you don’t be pressured into voting for appearances' sake.”

Breanna Iron Road spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying it’s more about action than speech. Certain acts such as the removal of Indigenous tobacco ties, or prayer ties, from trees might be considered harmless to some, but that's because the significance of the symbols isn’t understood, or worse, is joked about, she said. Iron Road believes the ordinance might have helped address the issue of understanding, and that the thought of continuing without understanding “makes it pretty damn hard to live here.”

“One thing I notice is these same people pushing hard for this opposition are the first ones to leave,” she said, motioning to a thinned crowd behind her. “You oppose it so badly, why not help us fix it? Why not give us solutions?”

The proposal drew opposition from others who called it vague or who echoed Becker’s thoughts that it might further divide the community. Andrew Varvel asked the commission to make sure, if the ordinance was passed, that it was enforced equally.

“Does this actually protect against hate or does it create a different class?” Varvel said. “That’s up to you to decide.”

Others in favor spoke about the message the ordinance would send to people relocating to Bismarck.

Murray Sagsveen said he gained a better insight when he heard friends of his daughter listing safe places for them to go as members of the LGBTQ community. He asked his daughter to explain, and she told him that as a straight, privileged, older white male "you simply do not understand."

"The same may be true for our community," he said, adding that the ordinance would "proclaim to all residents, visitors and guests of Bismarck that this is a safe community that will not tolerate discrimination or hate crimes."

The commission’s vote followed input from 20 people who spoke in favor of the ordinance, either for themselves or as representatives of organizations. Eighteen people spoke against it. In letters sent to the commission before the meeting, 43 people or groups supported passage and nine asked the board to vote against the proposal.

Commissioner Mark Splonskowski made the motion to deny the ordinance.

Such laws “start off with a good intent” but can be abused or weaponized, he said, and “What they’re used to accomplish in the long run end up doing so much damage to the communities that they’re in that people end up leaving them.”

Commissioner Greg Zenker said anyone who thinks discrimination doesn’t happen in Bismarck is “sorely mistaken,” but he added “I don’t think we can arrest our way out of a scenario like this.”

“It takes the dinner table and it takes faith to get through a people issue,” he said, a reference to parents guiding their children in what’s right or wrong.

“We can’t have an ordinance define our moral compass,” Zenker said.

Guy pushed the commission to pass the ordinance as a way to foster community discussion on social issues and urge families to address such issues at home. Having the ordinance on the books would demonstrate to people who are relocating that “we care what happens to them,” she said.

“If we want people to come here and fill these jobs, we’ve got to make sure Bismarck is perceived and is a safe community for everybody,” Guy said. Basic human rights, she said, aren’t divided like a pie -- even if one group gets a full portion, “That doesn’t mean others don’t."

Guy agreed that working with the faith community to help families address social issues at home should be part of a strategic plan moving forward. For the commission, however, “The time for having more meetings about it is past,” she said.

“We should just square our shoulders and be courageous enough to go ahead and pass the ordinance,” Guy said.

The Bismarck Police Department did not comment on the proposal when contacted by the Tribune in mid-May.

