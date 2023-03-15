The Bismarck City Commission has two weeks to appoint a new commissioner after unanimously accepting Mark Splonskowski's resignation from the commission.

Splonskowski announced his resignation from the city commission last Monday at a Burleigh County Commission meeting. The resignation comes in the wake of attorney opinions that he’ll encounter conflicts of interest when he assumes the Burleigh County auditor/treasurer position in April.

He was elected to the county post in November but initially planned to also serve out his city commission term, which ends in 2024.

City commissioners voted to accept Splonskowski's resignation during Tuesday's meeting, postponing it to the end of the agenda so he could participate in the meeting and be a tie-breaking vote if necessary.

Splonskowski asked, “I think that's a conflict isn't it?” when voting to accept his resignation.

After accepting the resignation, the four remaining commissioners discussed how to fill the vacant seat. The options discussed were to take applications, make an appointment or conduct a special election, which would cost an estimated $92,000.

Commissioners voted 3-1 to take applications for the position. Commissioner Greg Zenker opposed the motion, instead advocating for appointing the runner-up in the last election.

The application deadline is March 22.

Applications are available at www.bismarcknd.gov. A special meeting will be held March 24 to interview candidates.

During the meeting, commissioners expressed gratitude to Splonskowski for his 2 1/2 years on the commission.

“I greatly appreciate your service and taking time and running for a position. Good luck with your future endeavors,” Commissioner Steve Marquardt told Splonskowski.

Commissioner Anne Cleary said she looks forward to working with Splonskowski when he assumes the county auditor position.

“I know that this decision was not easy and so I appreciate how hard it is to make that call but I think that it’ll serve you correctly,” Cleary told Splonskowski.

In response, Splonskowski said, “It's definitely been a pleasure to serve on the commission and it's been a very good education and a great experience.”

Splonskowski will be sworn in as auditor on Monday at a Burleigh County Commission meeting.