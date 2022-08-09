 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck City Commission to further discuss special assessments; election deadline looms for issue

City/County Office Bldg.

City and county officials are based in the City County Building in downtown Bismarck.

 ANDY TSUBASA FIELD

Plans for how to replace special assessments are headed to the Bismarck City Commission, but key officials on Tuesday expressed concerns that an election deadline next month might be too tight for a public vote on the issue this year.

The City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday at a joint meeting with the Special Assessment Task Force Subcommittee to move the issue to the commission for further discussion of a formula for a street maintenance fee and a public vote to amend the city's home rule charter so it could be implemented.

The Special Assessment Task Force has been working for more than a year to create a fee in place of special assessments meant to fund street maintenance. The action came after the 2021 Legislature passed a law that allows cities to levy street maintenance fees on all utility users.

Officials at Tuesday's meeting largely discussed concerns related to proposed parcel-based methodologies for street maintenance fee rate structures, including a tier-based system and a proportional system with minimum and maximum caps. The vote didn't endorse a particular formula. The full task force recommendation can be found at bit.ly/3OMNwZt.

The Sept. 6 deadline to submit a measure for the November ballot sparked concerns about adequate time to present a fee plan to the public.

091020-nws-gawrylow.jpg

Dustin Gawrylow

"I don't think we have enough time to both get this rectified and also be able to explain it to the public at this point," subcommittee member Dustin Gawrylow said. "It is complicated. It's going to take a lot more polishing to get it to the point where it is easy to present."

Mike Schmitz

Mayor Mike Schmitz told the Tribune the issue doesn't appear likely to make the November ballot, but a proposal could come in the June 2024 election. A special election would be "too costly," he said.

Commissioner Anne Cleary echoed the timing concerns for "making sure that the public is understanding" a plan.

Anne Cleary

"I feel like we really only have one shot at this, and so we don't want to rush it through," she said. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

