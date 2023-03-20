The Bismarck City Commission voted unanimously on Feb. 28 to sign a letter of support for a project that seeks to develop the riverfront.

The Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation in the fall of 2021 was awarded a $250,000 planning grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce. The group additionally received a $25,000 grant from the City Commission through a 10% match.

A group consisting of members from the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation, AGL architects and city of Bismarck seeks to make the Missouri River an important part of the city’s identity.

“The river is our biggest physical asset in the community -- it doesn't always feel like we've fully embraced it,” said Jake Axtman, principal landscape architect at AGL Architects.

The group spent last year coming up with a master plan by engaging with over 75 stakeholder groups through input meetings and coming up with a proposal to improve the riverfront.

The study area for the project is a 19-mile stretch of riverfront that runs from the Misty Waters development to the north, to near the Apple Creek Bottom south of the city.

The project is still in the idea phase, but the group put forward three potential ideas to vitalize a small part of the total study area.

The river district would stretch from Pioneer Park to Sertoma Park and feature a festival grounds, an amphitheater and a hotel.

The festival grounds could be located at Keelboat Park, which is public land, and could feature a public beach, boardwalk, outdoor eating area, playground, half-acre open lawn for events, and space for food trucks or shipping container-style food vendor kitchens.

The estimated cost is $10 million to $12 million. The project would create $19,000 in yearly net new tax generation and generate as much as $1.3 million in gross revenue food and beverage sales, according to market research by CSL International.

The amphitheater could be located immediately southwest of the MDU Resources Community Bowl, on land that is privately owned. It could feature up to 4,000 seats, a 1,000-square-foot stage, VIP boxes and overhead lighting. Nearby parking for more than 1,000 already exists because of the Bowl and the Bismarck State College campus.

The cost is estimated at $10 million to $12 million. The amphitheater would provide roughly 89 jobs and produce $7 million in economic output yearly.

The hotel could be between the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge and Steamboat Park. The land is currently owned by Bismarck but it is reserved for future expansion of the water intake facility just south of this location. It could feature up to 130 rooms, event space, a full-service kitchen, and underground parking for more than 100 spaces. The hotel could be designed in a way that every room has a view of the river.

The cost is estimated at $40 million to $50 million. The project would provide roughly 211 jobs and produce $17.9 million in economic output yearly.

The group is still in the idea phase and plans are subject to changing. The group is in the process of identifying potential funding sources and plans to come back to the city commission in April, according to the presentation slides the group provided to the commission.

"The big idea of the amphitheater or the big idea of the boutique hotel with a public beach surrounding it would be a private-public partnership. The public component would be the beach and the private component would be a capital group that would have to coalesce with the boutique hotel," Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation Executive Director Aaron Barth told the Tribune.

Identifying funding for the festival grounds would be different from the other two.

"The conceptual project at Keelboat Park, which would be a riverfront family park, is probably the most publicly spirited project of it all in the sense that there is no private-public commercial development part of it. The lift there would be looking for any sources of federal, state or city-wide funding that could build this asset for community use," Barth said.

Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz said he likes that there's a discussion ongoing to create more amenities for the community.

"The presentation to the City Commission served as a tremendous first public step and unveiling for this vision of developing the Missouri riverfront. I really like how the three components of the project provide Bismarck with ways to embrace its relationship with the river and surrounding topography," Schmitz said.

Former Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, who had pushed for riverfront development during his campaign for reelection, said he believes that "any development of the waterfront is good," but believes that public marinas are key development.

"Any other development is great but you're not going to be able to talk about legitimate economic development from a financial perspective benefiting the city without the addition of public marinas and the facilities around them," Bakken told the Tribune.

Public marinas would allow for restaurants, bars, venues and different businesses that cater to things on the water to set up near the river.

Bakken voiced concerns over parts of the idea presented to the City Commission.

"I have serious concerns about (the amphitheater) project because of the infrastructure that's on that hillside and the stability of that hillside and the width the river shoreline along that area," Bakken said.

The City Commission unanimously voted to accept the report presented, approve for the project website to open to stakeholders and the public, and sign a letter of support.

The commission did not need to make any financial commitments at the meeting.

"For the individuals involved with the project, the work begins to create the buy-in that will be needed to take it from a vision to that finished product that everyone can enjoy," Schmitz said.

The group hopes to begin construction in spring 2024.

More information about the project can be found at bismarckriverfront.com.