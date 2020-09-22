Bismarck City Commission seeks to clarify information about COVID-19 shelter security

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Discussion about a COVID-19 shelter drew a large turnout and passionate public comment Tuesday after residents voiced concerns that the pandemic response is infringing on their personal freedoms.

A contract providing security to a COVID-19 shelter for those who need housing was amended to clarify language after misinformation spread on social media earlier in the week.

The contract between the city of Bismarck and Bismarck-Mandan Security was amended to make clear that residents staying in the shelter could leave but could not return if they did so.

Commissioner Mark Splonskowski made the motion to amend the language in the contract because he wanted to verify that residents’ liberties will not be infringed upon.

Splonskowski went live on his official Facebook page Sunday to list concerns he had with a contract between the city and Bismarck-Mandan Security.

Bismarck-Mandan Security was contracted to provide compliance officers for the shelter and ensure residents stay in their rooms. The contract states that the security company is not authorized to use force except in self-defense. If a resident does not follow instructions, the compliance officer is to report it to local authorities and shelter management.