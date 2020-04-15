Bismarck City Commission rejects carryout alcohol sales for restaurants

Commissioner Greg Zenker questioned making exceptions for restaurants but not other businesses.

"What do we do for the single parents who's a barber or hairstylist that's got a child at home that's completely shut down? We can't open up their business either. We can't make exceptions for them," Zenker said. "If we don't need certain ordinances during a pandemic, why do we even need them at all?"

Zenker questioned whether allowing to-go alcohol sales could lead to enforcement issues.

"Do we really need our police force to worry about what's in someone's sippy cup as they are cruising Main Street?" Zenker said.

Commissioner Steve Marquardt said he agreed with Bakken that alcohol is "secondary" for local restaurants. "They are doing food service already. I don't know for sure if I want to go down this road," Marquardt said.

Commissioner Nancy Guy echoed Zenker's comments that alcohol is still available to area residents at liquor stores, and said she was "not interested in pursuing" the request.