Bismarck City Commission rejects carryout alcohol sales for restaurants

Bismarck city commissioners rejected a proposal to allow restaurants to sell alcohol with to-go orders, a temporary measure several North Dakota cities have adopted to help restaurants that have stopped dine-in service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Managers and owners of local restaurants contacted Bismarck city staff seeking to modify liquor licenses to temporarily allow for the sale of beer, wine or alcoholic beverages with to-go food orders. Other cities in North Dakota, including Mandan, have allowed restaurants to sell sealed cans or bottles of alcoholic beverages to customers with take-out meals.
Commissioner Shawn Oban voiced support for the idea and requested to discuss the issue at Tuesday's meeting.
"I do worry the fact that our sales tax (is) going to take quite a hit this week and businesses are not going to be able to get to the other side of whatever this is going to end up being," Oban said. "I think it would be best for our community if we are able to help some of these businesses survive this time."
Other members of the Bismarck City Commission opposed the idea.
Mayor Steve Bakken said restaurants have typically told the city that alcohol is an add-on, and food is their primary source of revenue.
"To what degree would it make significant impact to a business that that's not your primary source of revenue," Bakken said.
Commissioner Greg Zenker questioned making exceptions for restaurants but not other businesses.
"What do we do for the single parents who's a barber or hairstylist that's got a child at home that's completely shut down? We can't open up their business either. We can't make exceptions for them," Zenker said. "If we don't need certain ordinances during a pandemic, why do we even need them at all?"
Zenker questioned whether allowing to-go alcohol sales could lead to enforcement issues.
"Do we really need our police force to worry about what's in someone's sippy cup as they are cruising Main Street?" Zenker said.
Commissioner Steve Marquardt said he agreed with Bakken that alcohol is "secondary" for local restaurants. "They are doing food service already. I don't know for sure if I want to go down this road," Marquardt said.
Commissioner Nancy Guy echoed Zenker's comments that alcohol is still available to area residents at liquor stores, and said she was "not interested in pursuing" the request.
"I want every restaurant to come through this on the other end and be able to reopen, but I guess I don't see this as helping them boost their sales that much and I don't really buy the argument that it cuts back on contact between people," Guy said.
Oban made a motion seeking to allow curbside sales of wine and beer, no larger than 64 ounces, with a food order. The proposal, which had a 30-day limit, died when no commissioner seconded the motion.
Shawn Sanford, manager for The Walrus Restaurant, wrote to city staff last month expressing support for a proposal that would allow businesses to temporarily sell off-sale liquor until inventory is depleted. He told the Tribune that the restaurant has “beer that’s gonna go to waste” and wouldn’t mind being allowed to just “sell what I have.”
“I understand the spirit of the law and what the law is, but these are different times,” Sanford said. “It doesn’t have to be a permanent thing, it needs to be a temporary thing.”
Although his liquor license requires at least 60% of his sales to go toward food sales, he said between 30% to 40% of his sales go toward alcohol.
“There’s hardly a table that comes in here that doesn’t order a glass of wine,” Sanford said. “It does make a difference. Every little bit helps.”
Other business owners opposed the idea. In comments submitted to city staff, businesses with liquor licenses that already permit them to sell off-sale alcohol objected to modifying the rules.
"We all are hurting! I don’t think it is fair to let just anyone sell off sale or for anyone to change a law," Jason Frank, owner of The Elbow Room, wrote to city staff.
Fargo, Grand Forks and Dickinson are among cities that have taken steps to allow for some to-go or delivery sales of alcohol on a temporary basis during the pandemic.
Last week, Mandan temporarily suspended its rules to allow restaurants to sell alcohol with to-go food orders.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
