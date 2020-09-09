Bismarck City Commission reducing alcohol license fees due to pandemic

The Bismarck City Commission is reducing alcohol license fees for pandemic-impacted businesses.
In a separate matter, commissioners on Tuesday also took the first step toward changing the easement release process.
Commissioners unanimously approved reducing alcohol license fees. Bars and restaurants were closed for about six weeks earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek said. Alcohol licenses expire July 31, but the city extended them to the end of the year because of the pandemic. The city hopes to get license renewal information out by the end of the week, Tomanek said.
The city is reducing the fees by dividing the annual cost into monthly amounts and subtracting the equivalent of two months' worth. The decision will reduce anticipated city revenue by $55,572 for 2020.
No businesses reached out to the city to say they were experiencing an "undue burden" from the coronavirus pandemic, Tomanek said.
The commission also released one Class E alcohol license for bid. Class E licenses, which allow the retail sale of beer, are based on population estimates. There are currently 16 licenses, but an additional license can be released for every 2,500 people exceeding a population of 60,000.
Tomanek said the city has had some inquiries from businesses about additional Class E licenses, though it received no bids the last time it released a Class E license.
Easement releases
An easement is the right to use or access a landowner's property for a specific purpose. An easement release occurs when the easement is no longer wanted or needed, Community Development Director Ben Ehreth said. There are several types of easements, such as utility or access. Some easements, such as drainage easements, may affect more than one piece of property.
The commission moved forward with changing the easement release process to notify directly adjacent property owners of a release and give notice of a public hearing before the commission about the easement. Adjacent property owners currently are not notified of easement releases.
"They just need to be aware that 'Hey, this is going to change and it affects you as a neighboring lot,'" Commissioner Greg Zenker said.
The change would affect only stormwater or drainage easements, certain utility easements that involve public infrastructure and access easements.
The community development department and the engineering department both process easement releases for the city. The change would affect both departments.
Commissioners considered a change that would notify adjacent property owners of all easement releases, but Mayor Steve Bakken felt that would bog down the release process.
Commissioners unanimously approved drafting a policy to change the easement release process and emphasized the need to notify other property owners of changes. A draft will go before the commission in October, Ehreth said. Final approval will come sometime after that.
