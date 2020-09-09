Bismarck City Commission reducing alcohol license fees due to pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck City Commission is reducing alcohol license fees for pandemic-impacted businesses.

In a separate matter, commissioners on Tuesday also took the first step toward changing the easement release process.

Commissioners unanimously approved reducing alcohol license fees. Bars and restaurants were closed for about six weeks earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek said. Alcohol licenses expire July 31, but the city extended them to the end of the year because of the pandemic. The city hopes to get license renewal information out by the end of the week, Tomanek said.

The city is reducing the fees by dividing the annual cost into monthly amounts and subtracting the equivalent of two months' worth. The decision will reduce anticipated city revenue by $55,572 for 2020.

No businesses reached out to the city to say they were experiencing an "undue burden" from the coronavirus pandemic, Tomanek said.

The commission also released one Class E alcohol license for bid. Class E licenses, which allow the retail sale of beer, are based on population estimates. There are currently 16 licenses, but an additional license can be released for every 2,500 people exceeding a population of 60,000.