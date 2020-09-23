Bismarck City Commission passes policy to prevent shelter residents from being detained

The Bismarck City Commission approved a policy that prevents people being quarantined at a shelter due to COVID-19 from being held against their will after misinformation on social media led to fears residents would be detained.
The policy states that residents are told they must quarantine, which is defined as not leaving their rooms and not having any outside visitors.
Residents are informed that if they break the rules, they must leave the shelter and cannot come back, but they are free to leave at any time. Shelter security may not use force to keep residents at the shelter but can act in self defense. If a resident leaves the shelter, security will contact shelter management, the Bismarck Police Department and the Department of Health.
As of noon on Monday, no one in Burleigh County has been charged for violating an isolation order.
Several residents and Commissioner Mark Splonskowski said at Tuesday's commission meeting that they were concerned the wording of a contract between the city and a security company for a shelter for homeless COVID-19 patients would lead to residents being detained. Mayor Steve Bakken addressed misinformation about the shelter security from social media at the start of Tuesday's meeting.
“There is no plan, nor does this contract provide for, forced detainment of anyone, nor does this extend to children, families or individuals picked up off the street,” Bakken said. “The city cannot force any citizen to comply or to stay in their rooms.”
Bakken added that the Bismarck Motor Motel, which is the shelter location, requires security to operate the shelter. The motel has had problems in the past with residents having parties and using illegal drugs.
The commission amended the security contract to clarify that residents can leave at any time.
Splonskowski wanted to further amend the contract to ensure residents were free to leave, but City Attorney Jannelle Combs suggested it would be more effective to create a policy instead. Splonskowski did not attend the special meeting regarding the policy, which was held virtually Wednesday.
The commission members in attendance all voted to approve the policy. All commissioners were sent emails about the meeting, Combs said.
Misinformation about the security company's role with the shelter spread on social media earlier this week. Splonskowski went live on his official Facebook page Sunday and said residents were going to be held "without going through due process of the law," among other concerns.
