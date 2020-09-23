Bismarck City Commission passes policy to prevent shelter residents from being detained

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck City Commission approved a policy that prevents people being quarantined at a shelter due to COVID-19 from being held against their will after misinformation on social media led to fears residents would be detained.

The policy states that residents are told they must quarantine, which is defined as not leaving their rooms and not having any outside visitors.

Residents are informed that if they break the rules, they must leave the shelter and cannot come back, but they are free to leave at any time. Shelter security may not use force to keep residents at the shelter but can act in self defense. If a resident leaves the shelter, security will contact shelter management, the Bismarck Police Department and the Department of Health.

As of noon on Monday, no one in Burleigh County has been charged for violating an isolation order.

Several residents and Commissioner Mark Splonskowski said at Tuesday's commission meeting that they were concerned the wording of a contract between the city and a security company for a shelter for homeless COVID-19 patients would lead to residents being detained. Mayor Steve Bakken addressed misinformation about the shelter security from social media at the start of Tuesday's meeting.