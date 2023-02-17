The Bismarck City Commission has approved a $1.2 million police department request that will equip officers with body-worn cameras.

The commission at its Tuesday meeting voted unanimously to accept a bid from Axon, a company based in Arizona. The city will make five annual payments of about $254,000.

The system includes 136 body-worn cameras, cameras in 43 police vehicles, and camera systems in the department’s interview and booking rooms, according to Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler. The department has cameras in its vehicles and interview and booking rooms -- those will be updated. Body-worn cameras will be an additional piece of equipment officers haven’t used previously.

“The officers wanted it; the public wanted it,” Ziegler said. “I don’t think there’s anyone I talked to that doesn’t want this.”

A committee of police officers, city information technology personnel and police records department workers made a recommendation after rating six systems based on proposals and demonstrations, Ziegler said. The equipment “will all link together,” the deputy chief said, adding that the addition of body-worn cameras will “make the department more professional.”

The cameras in addition to collecting evidence can act as a training tool by enabling supervisors to critique traffic stops and other interactions.

“I think we’re doing a good job now, and this is going to prove that,” Ziegler said. “If not, it will prove that as well.”

The next step in the process is to have the city’s attorney review the contract with Axon. Representatives from the company will provide training on each part of the system. The department is aiming for training to start this spring or early summer.

The Mandan Police Department recently purchased 14 in-car cameras, 30 body-worn Motorola cameras and accompanying software. Officers completed training online and with company representatives. The system was installed over a three-week period and is now in use daily, according to Capt. Chris Miller.

Lincoln police started using cameras in early 2020. The Morton County Sheriff's Office put them into use in the spring of 2021.