Bismarck City Commission balks at chicken ordinance

The extraterritorial resident owns chickens and the city resident was "interested in the keeping of chickens," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hutchings said there was some discussion regarding the disposal of chicken feces but that it was not fully fleshed out. A representative from the NDSU Extension said it could offer some training, Hutchings said. The proposed ordinance required chickens be kept 20 feet from any streams, ditches or other places where feces could enter any storm drainage system.

Marquardt also said he had issues with the financial impact that allowing chickens could have on the city.

By law, the city must hold found property for five days to allow owners to retrieve it, and chickens are considered private property. Animal Control would have to build a structure to hold any birds that flew the coop, which could cost between $4,500 and $5,500, Hutchings said.

Animal Control staff spoke against the ordinance at a planning and zoning meeting in May.

Commissioner Nancy Guy wondered about Animal Control's ability to house any runaway fowl in its facility.

"I'm loath to add on to a building that we can't even keep repaired right now," she said.