Bismarck City Commission approves urban rodent control ordinance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture can now provide technical assistance to Bismarck residents who are dealing with urban rodent problems.

The Bismarck City Commission unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday that allows USDA Wildlife Services to help residents with their rodent troubles. Commissioners had received complaints about populations of Richardson's ground squirrels in the city.

The rodents have caused headaches for some Bismarck residents. For example, a large number of them in an empty lot adjacent to a condominium near Gateway Mall have been disturbing their neighbors.

Wildlife Services works to resolve conflicts and allow people and wildlife to coexist, according to its website. But the agency's policy prevents it from assisting cities with more than 50,000 people without an ordinance from the city allowing it to do so, which is what necessitated the change in Bismarck, home to an estimated 75,000 people.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs detailed some ways to deal with ground squirrel infestations at Tuesday's commission meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Putting gas cartridges down into their burrows or using traps can be effective ways to kill the rodents. Some gas cartridges require a special permit to use, she said.