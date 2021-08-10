 Skip to main content
Bismarck City Commission approves urban rodent control ordinance
Bismarck City Commission approves urban rodent control ordinance

Two Richardson's ground squirrels sit outside their burrow in a lot across from the Gateway Fashion Mall. The rodents have been a source of annoyance for nearby condo owners.

 TRAVIS SVIHOVEC

The U.S. Department of Agriculture can now provide technical assistance to Bismarck residents who are dealing with urban rodent problems.

The Bismarck City Commission unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday that allows USDA Wildlife Services to help residents with their rodent troubles. Commissioners had received complaints about populations of Richardson's ground squirrels in the city.

The rodents have caused headaches for some Bismarck residents. For example, a large number of them in an empty lot adjacent to a condominium near Gateway Mall have been disturbing their neighbors. 

Wildlife Services works to resolve conflicts and allow people and wildlife to coexist, according to its website. But the agency's policy prevents it from assisting cities with more than 50,000 people without an ordinance from the city allowing it to do so, which is what necessitated the change in Bismarck, home to an estimated 75,000 people.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs detailed some ways to deal with ground squirrel infestations at Tuesday's commission meeting.

Putting gas cartridges down into their burrows or using traps can be effective ways to kill the rodents. Some gas cartridges require a special permit to use, she said.

Combs also provided the contact information for Wildlife Services. For assistance, call 701-355-3300.

One person spoke during the public hearing for the ordinance. Del Kost said the ground squirrels leave holes on two of his properties.

"I have a garden," Kost said. "They come in my garden every spring. They dig under railroad ties I have, they go over my fence. ... I'm glad to hear this is coming up today."

Kost said the squirrels come from his neighbor's property. Some commissioners wondered what they could do to enforce rodent control on private property, but they did not take any action.

Mayor Steve Bakken said the ordinance was "a good step in the right direction."

"If we need to get to that next level of some sort of mitigation effort then we'll take a look at it at this table down the road," he said.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

