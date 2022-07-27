Bismarck City Commission approves preliminary 2023 budget; might help fund homeless shelter

The Bismarck City Commission has approved a preliminary 2023 budget and advanced a proposal to use reserves to support a homeless shelter in the city.

The preliminary budget focuses on public safety, raises to retain city workers, cybersecurity and equipment replacement, while having no mill levy increases.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 13 before the commission decides on final approval.

The preliminary general fund budget -- funded largely by property and sales taxes -- is nearly $63 million. The preliminary total budget is about $303 million. City Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak told the Tribune that the total budget was calculated with current water rates and may change after the city finishes conducting a water rate study.

The 2022 general fund budget was just over $71 million, and the total budget was $330 million. Chernyak told the Tribune the decrease this year is due to projects funded in last year's budget that aren't in the 2023 budget.

Bismarck's budget impacts a portion of Bismarck property owners' tax bill. Property valuations and the budgets for Burleigh County, Bismarck Public Schools, and Bismarck Parks and Recreation also impact property taxes.

The commission voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve the preliminary budget, with Commissioner Mark Splonskowski voting against it. He did not cite his reasons during the meeting and did not immediately comment to the Tribune on Wednesday.

Shelter funding

Commissioners during Tuesday's meeting discussed using reserve funds to help maintain the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way emergency shelter. The discussion came after United Way Vice President John Weber asked for the city's support with operational costs.

Weber said that the shelter this month went from being open 24/7 to just overnight hours. He asked the commission to add $250,000 to the 2023 city budget so that the shelter can return to being open 24/7.

Chernyak in the meeting said United Way made a budget request for a capital project during the 2020 budget cycle. The city had budgeted $250,000 for both 2020 and 2021, but United Way did not request the 2021 money, he said. Weber explained that United Way did not need the allocated funds then because of other grants and federal COVID-19 funds.

Commissioner Greg Zenker suggested amending the current budget to add an expenditure for United Way -- the $250,000 that was funded in 2021 but not asked for. The money would come out of the city's cash reserve. He said having the shelter open all day is better for the community.

Bismarck's fund balance policy says the city will strive to maintain a minimum reserve balance equal to 60% of the general fund revenue. Chernyak said the city is above the threshold by 3%, or about $1.2 million, but he added that it is based on preliminary numbers and could fluctuate. If reserves go below 60%, the city must replenish the funds within five years.

Splonskowski said he feels that at least some of the money over the threshold should go back to taxpayers.

"I think we have that 60% cutoff for a reason and anything that we’re keeping over above that is, in my head, taking too much away from the taxpayers," he said. "If anything is going to happen with that money, I would like to see that go back into next year's budget in an effort to keep property taxes as low as possible. I think going too much above that becomes dangerous because that extra is on the back of the taxpayers."

The commission voted 3-2 to move forward with the proposed budget amendment, with Commissioners Steve Marquardt, Anne Cleary and Zenker voting in favor. Mayor Mike Schmitz and Splonskowski voted against. A public hearing will be held, possibly on Aug. 23.

"My concerns around a request coming in from any not-for-profit organization is what our role is and does this become an ongoing request, which I’m afraid it is," Schmitz said. "I’m not sure that’s our role given that there are other not-for-profit organizations who may also want to come to this table for the same thing. That's heartburn for me."