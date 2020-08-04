Bismarck City Commission approves preliminary 2021 budget with property tax hike

The Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday approved its preliminary budget for 2021 after deciding to spread out a proposed property tax increase over two years.
There will be opportunity for public comment on the budget on Sept. 22 before the commission votes on final approval.
The preliminary budget includes a $4.6 million property tax increase, which funds a 3% raise for staff and capital improvements for the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library, among other expenses.
That is a tax increase of about $123 for a property with a median value of $274,000.
The preliminary general fund budget for 2021 is about $58 million. The 2020 general fund budget was about $54 million. The total 2021 city budget was not immediately available.
The initial preliminary budget included an $8 million property tax increase in 2021, which the commission did not feel comfortable levying while residents are experiencing economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That $8 million increase would have sustained city services next year.
Instead, that $8 million increase will be split between 2021 and 2022.
To fully fund services in 2021, the city will have to spend about $4 million of general fund reserves, meaning the general fund will have less than 60% in reserves. City policy dictates that if city reserves go below 60%, the city must replenish the funds within five years.
Mayor Steve Bakken and Commissioners Nancy Guy and Steve Marquardt voted to approve the budget. Commissioners Mark Splonskowski and Greg Zenker did not.
"I get that we're trying to dig ourselves out of a hole," Splonskowski said of the budget shortfall that would occur without increasing property taxes. "However, it took us many years to get to this point. I don't think the answer is to fix it in one or two years."
Bakken, who voted no on budgets for the past two years, approved this budget because he said it is a step in ensuring Bismarck is more financially secure in the future.
"I'm not really happy with having to fix it either, but that's what we're elected for," Bakken said. "We have to make the best decisions for the city of Bismarck moving forward today, not tomorrow."
He added that the change in budget priorities this year also encouraged him to vote yes, despite the property tax increase.
"COVID's not good. The state funding's not good, and the timing is horrible, and we all recognize that. But we have to fix this now," Bakken said.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
