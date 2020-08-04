Bismarck City Commission approves preliminary 2021 budget with property tax hike

Mayor Steve Bakken and Commissioners Nancy Guy and Steve Marquardt voted to approve the budget. Commissioners Mark Splonskowski and Greg Zenker did not.

"I get that we're trying to dig ourselves out of a hole," Splonskowski said of the budget shortfall that would occur without increasing property taxes. "However, it took us many years to get to this point. I don't think the answer is to fix it in one or two years."

Bakken, who voted no on budgets for the past two years, approved this budget because he said it is a step in ensuring Bismarck is more financially secure in the future.

"I'm not really happy with having to fix it either, but that's what we're elected for," Bakken said. "We have to make the best decisions for the city of Bismarck moving forward today, not tomorrow."

He added that the change in budget priorities this year also encouraged him to vote yes, despite the property tax increase.

"COVID's not good. The state funding's not good, and the timing is horrible, and we all recognize that. But we have to fix this now," Bakken said.

