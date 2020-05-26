Bismarck City Commission approves portable sign ordinance, reduction in required parking

Small portable signs with bright neon lettering are commonplace in the Bismarck-Mandan community. The initial proposal by city staff last September would have limited how long businesses could display temporary signs to 180 days per year, with that total split up into six sessions up to 30 days each. That proposal drew significant pushback from some members of the local sign industry.

City staff met with various stakeholders, including representatives of the realty and portable sign industry, before submitting the current proposal that was initially worded to allow portable signs to remain in place for up to 300 days. That was amended down to 240 days during Tuesday's meeting after Commissioner Nancy Guy said 300 days was too long for a portable sign to stay up, and Commissioner Shawn Oban suggested that Bismarck’s ordinance be the same as Mandan’s for the sake of continuity.

The sign ordinance will take effect in 60 days, giving city staff time to adjust to procedural changes as a result of its adoption.

Parking requirements

The revisions to the city’s parking and loading requirements are aimed at aligning the city’s ordinance with parking and development trends, and to “reduce the number of variances for off-street parking,” City Planner Jenny Wollmuth said.