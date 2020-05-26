Bismarck City Commission approves portable sign ordinance, reduction in required parking

Bismarck city commissioners on Tuesday approved ordinances that will reduce the number of parking spaces that businesses, office buildings and apartments are required to provide, and will change the number of days that a business may display a portable sign on its property.
The update to the sign ordinance comes after complaints that portable signs were a distraction to traffic, blocked drivers’ line of sight and contributed to “visual clutter.”
The ordinance that commissioners approved unanimously addressed portable signs and consolidated all city sign ordinances into one chapter.
It allows portable signs and temporary banners to remain in place for up to 240 days a year, or about eight months. Previously, businesses could display portable signs for an unlimited period of time. Mandan’s allowable limit for portable signs also is 240 days.
Other notable changes include a requirement that companies keep records of all portable signs placed within the last year; an increase to the maximum size of signs on properties for sale; and an allowance for churches and schools to display electronic signs in residential areas with a permit.
The only person who spoke during the public hearing was Jamie McLean, a Realtor representing the Bismarck-Mandan Board of Realtors, who supported approving the ordinance.
Small portable signs with bright neon lettering are commonplace in the Bismarck-Mandan community. The initial proposal by city staff last September would have limited how long businesses could display temporary signs to 180 days per year, with that total split up into six sessions up to 30 days each. That proposal drew significant pushback from some members of the local sign industry.
City staff met with various stakeholders, including representatives of the realty and portable sign industry, before submitting the current proposal that was initially worded to allow portable signs to remain in place for up to 300 days. That was amended down to 240 days during Tuesday's meeting after Commissioner Nancy Guy said 300 days was too long for a portable sign to stay up, and Commissioner Shawn Oban suggested that Bismarck’s ordinance be the same as Mandan’s for the sake of continuity.
The sign ordinance will take effect in 60 days, giving city staff time to adjust to procedural changes as a result of its adoption.
Parking requirements
The revisions to the city’s parking and loading requirements are aimed at aligning the city’s ordinance with parking and development trends, and to “reduce the number of variances for off-street parking,” City Planner Jenny Wollmuth said.
Retail businesses are required to provide one parking space per 250 square feet of building, and office buildings must provide one parking space per 300 square feet of building. Those requirements are being reduced by 20%.
Other notable changes include an expansion of a downtown area that is exempt from providing required parking; an allowance for adjacent on-street parking to count toward required parking; an additional 10% reduction in parking requirements for mixed-use residential buildings; and a reduction for including bicycle parking.
No one spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing, and the ordinance was approved unanimously.
More than a fifth of all variances requested in the last five years were related to off-street parking and loading requirements, according to a memo prepared by city staff. Those variances have resulted in 1,200 fewer parking spaces in the city, according to the memo.
“The variances tell us really what we need to change and how our community is changing, and what we should be doing to help our community grow and develop,” Wollmuth previously told the Tribune.
