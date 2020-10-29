Bismarck City Commission approves changes to easement release process

The Bismarck City Commission has changed the city's easement release process.

An easement is the right to use or access a landowner's property for a specific purpose. An easement release occurs when the easement is no longer wanted or needed. There are several types of easements, such as utility or access, and some easements, such as one for drainage, might affect more than one piece of property.

The commission will hold a public hearing on an easement release, and adjacent property owners will now be notified of the hearing at least 10 days in advance. Either the community development department or engineering department will notify those landowners, depending on how the easement is recorded on a plat. Other property owners previously were not notified of easement releases.

The new policy approved unanimously Tuesday does not apply to franchise utility easements, which provide utilities such as electricity, natural gas and telecommunications, or other utilities not provided by the city.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Siren update