Bismarck City Commission approves changes to easement release process

The Bismarck City Commission has changed the city's easement release process.
An easement is the right to use or access a landowner's property for a specific purpose. An easement release occurs when the easement is no longer wanted or needed. There are several types of easements, such as utility or access, and some easements, such as one for drainage, might affect more than one piece of property.
The commission will hold a public hearing on an easement release, and adjacent property owners will now be notified of the hearing at least 10 days in advance. Either the community development department or engineering department will notify those landowners, depending on how the easement is recorded on a plat. Other property owners previously were not notified of easement releases.
The new policy approved unanimously Tuesday does not apply to franchise utility easements, which provide utilities such as electricity, natural gas and telecommunications, or other utilities not provided by the city.
Siren update
The commission also approved a request from Emergency Manager Gary Stockert to reduce the testing of the outdoor siren warning system to once a month instead of every Friday at noon. The sirens will now be tested at 9:30 a.m. on the last Friday of each month, which is how the system was tested before multiple systemwide siren activation failures occurred starting in January 2019. The system was tested twice monthly that summer.
Stockert's request was based on the fact that the risk of tornadoes is low during this time of year. Nov. 1 is the date of the latest tornado on record in Bismarck.
The commission in July hired Illinois-based industrial equipment supplier Federal Signal to replace the ailing siren activation system. The process has been delayed as final details wrap up at the Central Dakota Communications Emergency Operations Center next week, Stockert told the Tribune.
Federal Signal's installation process takes a week and could have happened next week without the delay, Stockert said. The week of Dec. 14 is the next time the company could finish the system, unless an earlier week opens up.
